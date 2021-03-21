Callahan (foot) will operate as the Broncos' primary nickelback in 2021, now that the team has added Kyle Fuller to the roster, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

With Fuller now joining Callahan in Denver's defensive backfield, coach Vic Fangio will be working with two cornerbacks from the Bears' 2018 defense -- a unit that secured first-place finishes in takeaways and scoring defense. Fuller and the newly acquired Ronald Darby are expected to step in as Denver's primary perimeter cornerbacks next season, while Callahan will be responsible for containing receivers out of the slot. Injuries have heavily impacted Callahan's availability in recent years, with the 29-year-old missing 22 of a possible 32 games the past two seasons because of foot and ankle injuries.