Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Four more weeks on sidelines
Callahan will have a non-surgical procedure on his foot and sit out for four more weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Callahan has been afflicted by this foot injury for months now, and it appears the earliest he can return will be Week 8 versus the Colts. The Broncos are off to an 0-3 start and could use Callahan back to cover opposing receivers, as there's a steep dropoff in talent after Chris Harris.
