Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Gets green light
Callahan (foot) will be available for Sunday's game against the Saints, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Callahan was originally listed as questionable for the contest. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual responsibilities starting opposite A.J. Bouye at cornerback.
