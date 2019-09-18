Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Gets limited work Wednesday
Callahan (foot) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
This foot injury has been nagging Callahan for a while now, and this is the first time he'll be with the team to start a practice week. Callahan is expected to play a major role in the secondary once he's healthy, and time is of the essence with a matchup versus Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday.
