Callahan (illness) is questionable for Sunday's home game versus the Dolphins, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Callahan was unable to practice Friday after coming down with an illness that apparently isn't related to COVID-19. Playing at home this week provides Callahan a better chance to shake this sickness and play against Miami, but he could miss his second game in three weeks. If that's the case, Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey are expected to handle more responsibility against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.