Callahan (foot) was in full pads for Sunday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Callahan was stepped on during practice last week, forcing him to miss time. Even though it was the same foot he fractured in December, it's an encouraging sign to see him at practice. A healthy Callahan is expected to take the field opposite Chris Harris as one of the team's starting cornerbacks in 2019.

