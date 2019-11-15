Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Hits injured reserve
The Broncos will place Callahan (foot) on injured reserve Friday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Callahan (foot) resumed practicing Nov. 12 and appeared to be nearing a return to full health, but the screw in his foot got bent thus requiring him to undergo surgery in the near future, according to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. The 28-year-old's 2019 campaign will conclude without taking a single snap. On a brighter note for the Broncos, Callahan's placement on IR opens up a spot for Tim Patrick (hand) to return to the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: In danger of hitting IR•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Season status in doubt•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Returning to practice•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: In danger of missing season•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Won't play Thursday•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Four more weeks on sidelines•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Ajayi in for Howard?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...