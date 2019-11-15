Play

The Broncos will place Callahan (foot) on injured reserve Friday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Callahan (foot) resumed practicing Nov. 12 and appeared to be nearing a return to full health, but the screw in his foot got bent thus requiring him to undergo surgery in the near future, according to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. The 28-year-old's 2019 campaign will conclude without taking a single snap. On a brighter note for the Broncos, Callahan's placement on IR opens up a spot for Tim Patrick (hand) to return to the 53-man roster.

