Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Hopeful for 2020 opener
GM John Elway indicated the Broncos "are hoping" Callahan (foot) will be ready to go this year, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Callahan was a prized free-agent addition last offseason but ultimately missed the entire year due to a foot injury. Elway's comments essentially reiterate what head coach Vic Fangio stated last month. The 28-year-old recently restructured his contract and will make $5 million in 2020 with another $2 million worth of incentives.
