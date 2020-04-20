GM John Elway indicated the Broncos "are hoping" Callahan (foot) will be ready to go this year, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Callahan was a prized free-agent addition last offseason but ultimately missed the entire year due to a foot injury. Elway's comments essentially reiterate what head coach Vic Fangio stated last month. The 28-year-old recently restructured his contract and will make $5 million in 2020 with another $2 million worth of incentives.