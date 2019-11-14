Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that "it's looking more and more" likely that Callahan (foot) will be placed on injured reserve, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Callahan is nursing a foot injury he initially suffered at the end of the 2018 season. The 28-year-old returned to the practice field Tuesday, his first practice participation of the season, but he then suffered a setback related to soreness in his foot. It's looking increasingly likely that Callahan won't take the field at any point in 2019, though he'll retain at least a chance to play until such time as the Broncos officially place him on injured reserve.