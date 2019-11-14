Broncos' Bryce Callahan: In danger of hitting IR
Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that "it's looking more and more" likely that Callahan (foot) will be placed on injured reserve, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Callahan is nursing a foot injury he initially suffered at the end of the 2018 season. The 28-year-old returned to the practice field Tuesday, his first practice participation of the season, but he then suffered a setback related to soreness in his foot. It's looking increasingly likely that Callahan won't take the field at any point in 2019, though he'll retain at least a chance to play until such time as the Broncos officially place him on injured reserve.
