Coach Vic Fangio said Callahan (foot) is making progress but there's a chance he doesn't play this season, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Callahan had stem cell treatment on his foot in September with an initial 4-to-6 week timeline for his return. Wednesday marks the early end of that projection, and the fact that Fangio didn't rule out shutting Callahan down for the season supports the notion that it will take at least a couple more weeks to get back on the field.