Broncos' Bryce Callahan: In danger of missing season
Coach Vic Fangio said Callahan (foot) is making progress but there's a chance he doesn't play this season, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Callahan had stem cell treatment on his foot in September with an initial 4-to-6 week timeline for his return. Wednesday marks the early end of that projection, and the fact that Fangio didn't rule out shutting Callahan down for the season supports the notion that it will take at least a couple more weeks to get back on the field.
More News
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Won't play Thursday•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Four more weeks on sidelines•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Sitting again Week 3•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Officially questionable•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Gets limited work Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Inactive versus Bears•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.