Callahan (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bears, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Callahan can't seem to shake this injury, but he's trending up after logging a limited practice session this week. He'll look to get healthy for Week 3's game versus the Bears, and De'Vante Bausby will continue starting at cornerback for the time being.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories