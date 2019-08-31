Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Insured by Dawson
The Broncos pulled the trigger on the Duke Dawson trade, in part, to provide depth behind Callahan (foot), who has not played this preseason, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The Broncos have been determined to be smart with bringing Callahan along this offseason, particularly given his existing familiarity with Vic Fangio's defense. There have been no reports of Callahan having any major setbacks in his recovery, and the Broncos reportedly coveted Dawson last draft, making the modest trade compensation worthwhile. Trading for Dawson doesn't mean that Callahan isn't ready, but it does mean that Denver will have the opportunity to ease him into action that wasn't there before.
