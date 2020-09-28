Callahan (wrist) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Callahan didn't appear injured during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers, as he played 66 of 68 defensive snaps (97 percent) and recorded three solo tackles. It's possible it flared up following the game, and the DNP start to the week is a bit concerning. His status should be watched closely as the Broncos go on the road on a short week, although Thursday's matchup against the Jets is favorable regardless.
More News
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Looks comfortable in practice•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Back to full health•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Hopeful for 2020 opener•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Restructures contract•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Progressing well in recovery•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Hits injured reserve•