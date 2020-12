Callahan (foot) is not expected to retake the field this season, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that Callahan's foot injury isn't healing as well as the team hoped, and considering that he won't be eligible to come off IR until at least Week 16, it seems probable that the veteran cornerback could simply be shut down for the year. He had 42 tackles, five defended passes, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 10 contests.