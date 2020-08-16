Callahan appears to have rebounded well from foot surgery after missing the entire 2019 season, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

A broken foot has kept Callahan out of action since Week 13 of the 2018 season. He was to help the Broncos' secondary adjust to head coach Vic Fangio's scheme as a free agent acquisition in 2019, but pain and discomfort relating to a screw in his foot sidelined him for the season. Callahan at full speed and, more importantly, no longer in pain is huge news for the Broncos. A.J. Bouye has come aboard to replace Chris Harris Jr. as the team's CB1, but with so much unproven depth in the secondary, Callahan is being counted on not only to be reliable at CB2, but to be able to move between outside and the slot to accommodate whomever emerges as CB3 and CB4.