Callahan (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice estimate, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Callahan missed all of last season with a foot injury and battled a wrist injury earlier this season, but this is the first time he's appearing on the injury report with an ankle injury. Whether Callahan's able to practice later this week will go a long way in determining whether this absence was precautionary or actually threatens his status for Sunday's game against the Falcons.