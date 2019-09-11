Callahan (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The Broncos continue to exercise caution with Callahan, who broke his foot in December and has had a couple setbacks in recovery. He'll need to practice in some fashion before Week 2's game versus the Bears, so keep an eye out for Thursday and Friday's practice report. Callahan will be the team's No. 2 corner when he's ready to return, but De'Vante Bausby and Davontae Harris will fill in for the time being.

