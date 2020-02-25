Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Progressing well in recovery
Head coach Vic Fangio said Callahan's recovering well from foot surgery, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Fangio -- who coached Callahan in Chicago in 2018 before accepting the head-coaching gig in Denver for 2019 -- relayed that the cornerback is progressing "much better" from his second foot surgery. The 28-year-old Callahan didn't play at all last season due to complications from his first surgery, but it appears those concerns are being cleared up, although there's no set timeline for him to return to football activities.
