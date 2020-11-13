Callahan (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but coach Vic Fangio believes the cornerback will be able to play, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Callahan practiced fully Friday after being limited earlier in the week, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up. Then again, Callahan was also expected to play last week against Atlanta before ultimately being declared inactive.

