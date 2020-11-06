Callahan (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but head coach Vic Fangio reiterated Friday that he expects Callahan to play, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.
Barring a setback in pregame warm-ups, Callahan should be able to tough it out. He practiced on a limited basis after missing Wednesday's practice entirely and will look to build on his solid season totals of 32 tackles and two interceptions through seven games.
