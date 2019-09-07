Callahan (foot) is considered questionable for Monday's season opener versus the Raiders, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Callahan fractured his foot last season on Dec. 12. The Broncos have exercised extreme patience with his recovery in order to avoid any setbacks. After he did not play at all during the preseason, the team traded for Duke Dawson to provide more depth at corner. Callahan's status is unlikely to be determined until closer to kickoff.

