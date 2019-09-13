Play

Callahan (foot) is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Bears, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Callahan missed last Sunday's contest with this injury as well. The 27-year-old missed Wednesday's practice but he was able to get in a limited session Thursday. Callahan is expected to serve as the team's starting corner opposite Chris Harris when healthy, but if he can't suit up Sunday either De'Vante Bausby or Isaac Yiadom would take over.

