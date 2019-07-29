Callahan (foot) is not participating at practice Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Callahan suffered the left foot injury Saturday when he was stepped on, though coach Vic Fangio said he doesn't think its a serious issue, per Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com. It's the same foot the 27-year-old fractured in December, so it's not a major surprise to see the team remaining cautious with his return.

