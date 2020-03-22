Callahan (foot) agreed to restructure his contract, freeing up $1.8 million of cap space for the Broncos in 2020, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Callahan will make $5 million in 2020 with the opportunity to make another $2 million worth of incentives. The 28-year-old was a prized free-agent addition from the Bears last offseason, but he missed all of 2019 due to a foot injury. Head coach Vic Fangio had previously stated that Callahan's recovering well from foot surgery, however, the cornerback still doesn't have a timetable to return to football activities.