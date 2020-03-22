Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Restructures contract
Callahan (foot) agreed to restructure his contract, freeing up $1.8 million of cap space for the Broncos in 2020, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Callahan will make $5 million in 2020 with the opportunity to make another $2 million worth of incentives. The 28-year-old was a prized free-agent addition from the Bears last offseason, but he missed all of 2019 due to a foot injury. Head coach Vic Fangio had previously stated that Callahan's recovering well from foot surgery, however, the cornerback still doesn't have a timetable to return to football activities.
More News
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Progressing well in recovery•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Hits injured reserve•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: In danger of hitting IR•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Season status in doubt•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Returning to practice•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: In danger of missing season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Backfield committee in Denver?
Melvin Gordon isn't going to help Phillip Lindsay's value, but can both be Fantasy relevant?
-
FA winners and losers
It was a wild first week of free agency, and here are the biggest winners and losers from all...
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.