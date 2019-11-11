Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Returning to practice
Callahan (foot) is scheduled to practice Tuesday, but there remains no guarantee that he will play this season,Troy Renck of ABC Denver7 reports.
Callahan was supposed to play a big role in Denver's defensive scheme after coming over from Chicago with ex-Bears DC Vic Fangio this offseason. Unfortunately, Callahan was never able to fully shake a foot injury he originally suffered at the end of 2018 and the cornerback has yet to take the field in 2019. While it sounds like there remains a chance he's won't return at any point, it'll be interesting to see how his foot responds to practice this week as Callahan's potential return would be a boost to Denver's pass coverage, specifically in the slot.
