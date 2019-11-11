Callahan (foot) is scheduled to practice Tuesday, but there remains no guarantee that he will play this season,Troy Renck of ABC Denver7 reports.

Callahan was supposed to play a big role in Denver's defensive scheme after coming over from Chicago with ex-Bears DC Vic Fangio this offseason. Unfortunately, Callahan was never able to fully shake a foot injury he originally suffered at the end of 2018 and the cornerback has yet to take the field in 2019. While it sounds like there remains a chance he's won't return at any point, it'll be interesting to see how his foot responds to practice this week as Callahan's potential return would be a boost to Denver's pass coverage, specifically in the slot.