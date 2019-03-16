Callahan has signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Expected to be hot commodity in a thin free-agent market for corners, Callahan hung around until Friday evening, potentially due to his diminutive size and recent foot surgery. He lands in Denver where he reunites with head coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. The former undrafted free agent has come along under Fangio and Donatell's tutelage, combining for four interceptions, 12 passes defended, three sacks, and a forced fumble over the past two seasons. Expect him to play the primarily in the slot, pushing Chris Harris, Jr. and fellow free-agent pickup Kareem Jackson -- both also good in the slot -- outside.

