Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Reunites with Vic Fangio in Denver
Callahan has signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Expected to be hot commodity in a thin free-agent market for corners, Callahan hung around until Friday evening, potentially due to his diminutive size and recent foot surgery. He lands in Denver where he reunites with head coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. The former undrafted free agent has come along under Fangio and Donatell's tutelage, combining for four interceptions, 12 passes defended, three sacks, and a forced fumble over the past two seasons. Expect him to play the primarily in the slot, pushing Chris Harris, Jr. and fellow free-agent pickup Kareem Jackson -- both also good in the slot -- outside.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...