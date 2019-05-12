Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Set for OTAs
Coach Vic Fangio said Callahan (foot) will participate at the start of OTAs on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Callahan was limited to individual drills at voluntary minicamp in April but that was said to be precautionary, so it's not surprising to see him receive full clearance for the start of OTAs. The 27-year-old suffered a broken foot in Week 14 but didn't appear to have any issues in his recovery over the last few months. Callahan followed Fangio from Chicago in free agency this offseason.
