Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Callahan (foot) is "going to miss some time," Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

A foot injury cost Callahan the 2019 season. He appeared on the injury report last week with a foot injury but was able to suit up Sunday against the Saints. While it's unclear if it's related to his past issue, it's concerning nonetheless. Callahan can be confidently ruled out for the Week 13 matchup against the Chiefs, and it wouldn't be surprising if this was a multi-week absence.