Coach Vic Fangio said he hopes Callahan (ankle) will practice this week and play Sunday against the Raiders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The 29-year-old was considered questionable for Sunday's loss to the Falcons and was expected to play, but he ended up inactive for the contest. Callahan likely will need to put in a full practice at some point this week to avoid an injury designation for next weekend.
