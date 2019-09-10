Callahan (foot) won't play in Monday's road showdown against the Broncos, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Callahan and the team have exercised patience since he fractured his foot last December, and will wait to make his 2019 debut. With the veteran sidelined, the team will turn to De'Vante Bausby and Davontae Harris to fill in at cornerback for Monday's game.