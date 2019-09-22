Callahan (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Packers.

Callahan will miss his third straight game to open 2019, leaving the Broncos secondary at less than full strength versus Aaron Rodgers and his talented group of pass catchers. De'Vante Bausby projects to continue filling in at Callahan's cornerback spot versus Green Bay.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories