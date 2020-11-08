Callahan (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

Coach Vic Fangio was optimistic Friday that Callahan would be ready for Sunday's cross-conference clash, but the 29-year-old cornerback may have suffered a setback in warmups. The Broncos are without fellow starting cornerback A.J. Bouye (concussion) as well, leaving Michael Ojemudia, Duke Dawson and Essang Bassey to slow down a Falcons' offense that will be without Calvin Ridley (ankle).

