Callahan (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
Coach Vic Fangio was optimistic Friday that Callahan would be ready for Sunday's cross-conference clash, but the 29-year-old cornerback may have suffered a setback in warmups. The Broncos are without fellow starting cornerback A.J. Bouye (concussion) as well, leaving Michael Ojemudia, Duke Dawson and Essang Bassey to slow down a Falcons' offense that will be without Calvin Ridley (ankle).
