Head coach Vic Fangio said Sunday that Callahan (foot) is unlikely to suit up for bonus minicamp, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Callahan was came over from Chicago, where he played for Fangio while he was the defensive coordinator there. The Rice product had been nursing a broken bone in his foot that required surgery Dec. 12. This news is somewhat concerning for his recovery, considering the mini camp won't start for three more weeks. The 27-year-old was solid last season for Chicago, racking up 45 tackles (39 soloo) and two sacks in just 13 games.