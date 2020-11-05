Head coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that Callahan (ankle) will practice on limited basis this week but should be available to play Sunday against the Falcons, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Callahan was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice estimate, so this news is much more positive for the team. If all goes well this week, expect Callahan to handle his usual starting duties at one of the cornerback positions for Week 9. The Rice product has racked up 32 tackles (26 solo), four pass break ups and two interceptions through seven games this season.