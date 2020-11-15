Callahan (ankle) is active for Sunday's game at Las Vegas.
The 29-year-old was listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, but his status never appeared in major doubt. Callahan should return to his starting role in the secondary after missing Week 9.
More News
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Questionable but expected to play•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Should return Week 10•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Questionable but likely playing•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Trending in right direction•
-
Broncos' Bryce Callahan: No practice due to ankle•