Callahan (foot) has been ruled out of Denver's Week 7 matchup with the Chiefs on Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Callahan continues to work his way back from a foot injury that could eventually require surgery if it doesn't heal properly over the next few weeks. The 27-year-old has yet to play a down of football in 2019, leaving the Broncos dangerously thin in the secondary.