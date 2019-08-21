Broncos' Bryce Callahan: Won't practice this week
Callahan (foot) is not expected to participate in practice this week, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Callahan is managing an injury in the same foot he fractured Dec. 12. The starting cornerback would reportedly be able to suit up if need be, but it's likely that the Broncos exercise caution and hold Callahan out of preseason action until fully healthy.
