Callahan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but Broncos coach Vic Fangio relayed the cornerback will not need surgery, Denver7's Troy Renck reports.

Callahan's nagging foot injury will keep him sidelined for a fifth consecutive contest, but optimism surrounds his offseason outlook as surgery is not currently in the forecast. His 2020 campaign comes to an end with 42 tackles (36 solo), five passes defensed, two interceptions and one fumble recovery in 10 games.