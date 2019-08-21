Broncos' Bug Howard: Ankle injury lingers
Howard was placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Howard has been managing an ankle injury since July 26, and will likely spend the remainder of the season on IR due to its severity. The 24-year-old briefly returned to practice in training camp, but did not manage to fully shed the ankle problem. He'll now turn his attention towards getting fully healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 3.0: Lamar, Crowder and more
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
14-team expert PPR draft results
A deep league draft featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed who the...
-
14-team mock expert auction
A deep-league auction featuring some of the sharpest minds in Fantasy Football revealed the...
-
Fantasy football prep: Backfield tips
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.