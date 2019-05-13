Howard signed a contract with the Broncos on Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Howard went undrafted out of North Carolina in 2017 and spent his rookie season on the Browns' practice squad. He did not play for an NFL team in 2018. The 6-foot-4, 221-pound wideout will work to flash on special teams in the hope of earning a depth role.

