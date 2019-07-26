Howard will get an MRI to determine the severity of an apparent ankle injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Howard had to be carted off the field Thursday after sustaining the injury during red-zone drills. Klis also reported that preliminary x-rays offered some encouragement for the situation. Howard spent the 2017 season on the Browns' practice squad and didn't play for an NFL team last season.

