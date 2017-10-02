Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Churns out yardage in win over Raiders
Anderson carried 20 times for 95 yards and caught all four of his targets for 17 additional yards during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders.
Anderson bounced back nicely from a difficult outing last week, churning out 4.8 yards per carry as he delivered his second best rushing performance of the season. He also finished tied for the team lead in receptions and out-touched Jamaal Charles 24:6 after a more even split the previous time out. Anderson has been the most consistent performer on offense for the Broncos this season and appears to have maintained his workhorse status, with at least 20 carries under his belt in three of the first four weeks. He will enjoy a bye next week before taking on the Giants at home the following Sunday night.
