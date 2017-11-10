Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Cleared to face Pats

Anderson (ankle/illness) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Anderson was limited Wednesday and held out entirely Thursday, with his illness (not his ankle) seemingly responsible for the absence. Although his health isn't a major concern, Anderson's workload has suffered in recent weeks as the Broncos have struggled to stay competitive while also reintegrating Devonta Booker into the offense. Anderson averaged 11.8 carries and 0.5 catches over the past four games, compared to 18.3 carries and 2.5 catches through the first four weeks of the season.