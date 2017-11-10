Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Cleared to face Pats
Anderson (ankle/illness) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Anderson was limited Wednesday and held out entirely Thursday, with his illness (not his ankle) seemingly responsible for the absence. Although his health isn't a major concern, Anderson's workload has suffered in recent weeks as the Broncos have struggled to stay competitive while also reintegrating Devonta Booker into the offense. Anderson averaged 11.8 carries and 0.5 catches over the past four games, compared to 18.3 carries and 2.5 catches through the first four weeks of the season.
More News
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...