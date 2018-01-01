Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Collects 61 yards
Anderson ran for 61 yards on 18 carries during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.
Anderson's yardage brought him to 1,007 on the year - his first 1,000-yard season. After he reached the total, Denver sat Anderson to get a look at Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson. The move might have been more than symbolic. The Broncos can either pay Anderson $4.5 million next year or let him walk with no cap penalty. With two promising young backs and plenty of holes to fill, Anderson likely carried the ball for the last time in orange.
