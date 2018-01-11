Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Ends season with 1,231 yards
Anderson finished the season with 1,007 yards and three touchdowns on 245 carries and 28 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown during the 2017 season. He lost one fumble on the year.
Anderson set career highs in touches and yards in 2017, a product of finally managing to avoid nagging injuries through an entire season. Head coach Vance Joseph has complimented Anderson's endurance and the shape he has been in all season and prioritized getting Anderson to his first 1,000-yard rushing season during the closing weeks of 2017. Anderson did well to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2016 and was often the most dependable weapon in a dull Denver attack. Still, it's more likely than not that Anderson's 1,000-yard campaign will be used to audition for another team. Anderson is owed $4.5 million next season and Denver does not owe him anything if he's cut. With a new position coach and young, up-and-coming potential replacements in Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson, the Broncos can probably find a more effective way to spend that $4.5 million.
