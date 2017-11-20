Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Finds end zone versus Bengals

Anderson carried 13 times for 37 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bengals. He also caught two of three targets for 19 yards.

Anderson scored on a three-yard touchdown plunge in the first quarter, but he couldn't get much going after that and finished with a sub-par 2.8 yards per carry. He watched as Devontae Booker piled up 98 scrimmage yards on 19 touches of his own, leading the team in both categories. With the team on a six-game losing streak since the bye and Brock Osweiler struggling under center, both Anderson and Booker could see similar workloads moving forward, though it's difficult to predict who will have the greater impact next week against the Raiders.