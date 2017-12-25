Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Gathers 133 yards

Anderson pounded the ball for 88 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and added 45 yards on seven catches during Sunday's 27-11 loss in Washington. He added a two-point conversion during the contest.

The game was all but over when Anderson took an inside run into the end zone for a five-yard touchdown in the game's closing moments. Little has gone right for Denver offensively this year, but Anderson has put together his best overall season and is heating up late. Anderson has now topped 100 total yards in three of his last four games. He's 54 rushing yards shy of his first career 1,000-yard season. He's a fair bet to reach that mark with his lone remaining game coming against a Kansas City squad that let him pick up 78 yards on 15 carries in Week 8.