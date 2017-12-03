Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Generates 110 total yards in loss
Anderson rushed 15 times for 67 yards and brought in four of seven targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Dolphins.
Anderson was perhaps the lone bright spot for the Broncos in the dismal loss, posting his best rushing yardage total since Week 8 against the Chiefs. The 26-year-old also equaled the 15 carries he'd seen in that game, while his 43 receiving yards were a season high. Anderson appeared to be on the verge of losing his lead-back role to Devontae Booker after the latter out-touched him on the ground in Week 11, but Sunday's 15-2 advantage for Anderson in carries hints at a significant shift. The fifth-year veteran will look to build on Sunday's effort against the Jets in a Week 14 home matchup.
