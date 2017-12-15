Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Generates season-best rushing total

Anderson rushed 30 times for 158 yards and failed to bring in his only target in Thursday's 25-13 win over the Colts.

The 26-year-old saw almost three times the rushing touches of backfield mate Devontae Booker, reconfirming his status as the clear-cut lead back. Anderson's rushing yardage was easily his highest of the season, and he's now logged 52 rushes overall in the last pair of contests. He'll look to continue parlaying his robust volume into strong production when he faces the Redskins in a Week 16 road tilt.