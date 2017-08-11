Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Gets his feet wet
In his first game action since tearing his meniscus, Anderson rushed for 21 yards on five carries in Thursday's preseason win over Chicago.
None of Anderson's runs were particularly spectacular, but he was able to keep the team in manageable down and distances while he was in the game. Unless something changes drastically in the next week or two, the Broncos quarterback situation will be uninspiring. Playing behind what could be four new starters on the offensive line, Anderson figures to be the prime factor for Denver's offensive fortunes this season.
